Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 2.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4,928.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,041 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,277,000 after buying an additional 77,469 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,380 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Tesla by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 54,760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Tesla by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 1,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $247.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $785.64 billion, a PE ratio of 79.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.52.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.86.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

