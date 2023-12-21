BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,209. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.51. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on MNST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.