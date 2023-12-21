BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Takes $891,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.20.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.41. 79,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,734. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.12%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

