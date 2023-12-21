Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 92.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,297,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.84 and a one year high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

