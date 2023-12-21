iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,963. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $165.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

