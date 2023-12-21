Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,221,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,704,000 after purchasing an additional 110,381 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,148 shares of company stock worth $3,777,673. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $57.82. The stock had a trading volume of 366,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,496. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

