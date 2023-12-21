Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 1,913 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.39. 552,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,489. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.1611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

