Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 398.4% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 20,297 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.9% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 438.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 63,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 51,925 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 407.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.9% in the third quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 66,293 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

PRF traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.84. 36,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,819. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $35.16.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

