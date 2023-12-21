43,446 Shares in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. MillerKnoll accounts for approximately 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of MillerKnoll as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,523,000 after purchasing an additional 58,044 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 14.1% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,835,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,464,000 after purchasing an additional 599,023 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,644,000 after purchasing an additional 63,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $81,726,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLKN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MLKN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $28.98. 259,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,057. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $31.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.41%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 170.46%.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

