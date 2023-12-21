OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $441,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:F traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,002,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,292,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

