Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Lifted by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 103.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.3 %

NVO opened at $101.31 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $454.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.77.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.