Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 10,117 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,988 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

