CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 1,427 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 245,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 68,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 23,327 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 141,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE BAC opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

