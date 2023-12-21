T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.3% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Softbank Group CORP. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after purchasing an additional 874,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $154.94. 247,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,250,722. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $161.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.