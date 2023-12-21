Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 587 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.6% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $6.25 on Thursday, hitting $795.48. 53,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,792. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $694.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $692.37. The company has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

