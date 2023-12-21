First Citizens Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 57,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

