PineStone Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,461,325 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,139,056 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,461,325 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises 2.7% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of HDFC Bank worth $185,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $199,877,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 64.4% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,859,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HDB. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

NYSE HDB traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.44. 436,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,793. The company has a market capitalization of $123.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

