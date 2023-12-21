First Citizens Financial Corp Invests $305,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 3,478.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Corning by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 249.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Up 0.5 %

GLW stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Corning

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.