Dash Acquisitions Inc. Buys 7,451 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 5.4% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $228.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.