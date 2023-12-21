Dash Acquisitions Inc. Acquires 613 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up about 1.4% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP opened at $536.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $515.66 and its 200 day moving average is $494.92. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.