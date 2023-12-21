Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,203,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $175.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.12.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. Nucor’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares in the company, valued at $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,615,559. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

