Retirement Guys Formula LLC Makes New $872,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,507 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,640,524 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $400.25 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $413.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.92 and a 200-day moving average of $355.05. The stock has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

