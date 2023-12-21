Monumental Financial Group Inc. Purchases 403 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 606,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,433,000 after purchasing an additional 151,878 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total transaction of $3,643,157.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,049 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,032.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $138.18 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $159.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.