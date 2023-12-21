Monumental Financial Group Inc. Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,385,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,388,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,259,000 after purchasing an additional 55,908 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,201,000 after purchasing an additional 533,785 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,919,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,157,000 after purchasing an additional 75,103 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.