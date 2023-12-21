Retirement Solution Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF makes up 0.8% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEHP. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 689,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after buying an additional 153,501 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 298,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after buying an additional 81,777 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 254,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,660,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 495.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 91,620 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DEHP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,139. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $156.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.93.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

