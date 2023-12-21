Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $228.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $233.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

