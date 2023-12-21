SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $796,000 Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Andersons by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Andersons by 1,222.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 762.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Andersons by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Price Performance

Andersons stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,509. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77.

Andersons Increases Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Andersons

Insider Activity at Andersons

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,968 shares in the company, valued at $12,262,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,262,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ross W. Manire sold 5,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $258,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,490.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,911 shares of company stock worth $1,450,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.