Retirement Solution Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Retirement Solution Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 302,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,838 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,200,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 150,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 1,568,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,553,000 after purchasing an additional 46,943 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.96. 88,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.12. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.