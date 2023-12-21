PineStone Asset Management Inc. Purchases 668,305 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 263.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 668,305 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 3.4% of PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PineStone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $235,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $306.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,302. The company has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $311.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

