OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 246,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,000. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF accounts for about 3.3% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 106.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

TPHD traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.91. 4,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,898. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $194.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

