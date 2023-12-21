56,700 Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Acquired by PineStone Asset Management Inc.

PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth $599,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 183,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,566,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Inter Parfums by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 1.6 %

IPAR stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,323. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.12 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.63. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

