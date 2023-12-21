First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.64. 58,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,399. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

