CGN Advisors LLC Buys 185 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after purchasing an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,695,521,000 after purchasing an additional 309,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,443,709,000 after purchasing an additional 788,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,110.38 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.45 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $519.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $942.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $888.62.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

