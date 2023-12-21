Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 20,900 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 33,783 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

