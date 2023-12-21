Advance Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,989 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $104.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.48. The company has a market cap of $286.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Barclays lowered their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

