Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 4.2% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 70,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 35,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 558,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,393,000 after buying an additional 34,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.2 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.