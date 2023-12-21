Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 12,577 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 78.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,577 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM opened at $154.19 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.45.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

