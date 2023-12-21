Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $476,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,577 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 447.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 89.9% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $154.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.45. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

