Nepsis Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nepsis Inc. reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. General Mills comprises approximately 1.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in General Mills by 99,497.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 627.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,213,000 after buying an additional 3,050,525 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.44.

General Mills stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

