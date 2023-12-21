Nepsis Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nepsis Inc. lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up 1.3% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 202,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after acquiring an additional 93,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.44.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $64.31 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.