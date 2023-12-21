Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.11

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.11 and last traded at $51.08, with a volume of 418546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

