OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.61 Million in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,000. Southern makes up approximately 1.1% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.