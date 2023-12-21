OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.0 %

ISRG stock traded up $6.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $332.05. The company had a trading volume of 275,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,124. The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.82.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

