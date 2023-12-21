Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.35.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $155.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 9.1% in the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 43,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 41,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.1% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 142,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

