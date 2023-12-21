Emerald Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Emerald Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 237,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 22,274 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,743 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.