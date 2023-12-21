Emerald Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 35.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 96,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

