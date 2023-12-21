Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Raised by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Booking by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Booking stock traded up $36.88 on Thursday, reaching $3,506.09. 40,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,079.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,992.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,907.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,542.13.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,362.88.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

