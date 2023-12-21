OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $409,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after buying an additional 821,891 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $455,307,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.66. The company had a trading volume of 240,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,540. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.21. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $159.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

