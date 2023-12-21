iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Lessened by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,257,857 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,120,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $175,383,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,893,000 after buying an additional 3,776,330 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.66. 909,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234,460. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $39.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.