Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,151,000 after purchasing an additional 790,231 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.27. The stock had a trading volume of 337,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $130.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.